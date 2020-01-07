Marks and Spencer Group Plc 13.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Marks and Spencer Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MKS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Marks and Spencer Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 250 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.3% from the opening price of 220.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.4 points and increased 53.65 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 292.86 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 161.35 GBX.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 202.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 214.94. There are currently 1,950,059,808 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,786,683. Market capitalisation for LON:MKS is £4,297,932,120 GBP.