MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (MKTX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 406 and 265 with the average target price sitting at 352.6. With the stocks previous close at 370.69 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 374.24 and the 200 day moving average is 364.01. The company has a market cap of $14,262m. Find out more information at: http://www.marketaxess.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment in which it acts as the matched principal counterparty. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.