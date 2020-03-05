Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » MarketAxess Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

MarketAxess Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

MarketAxess Holdings with ticker code (MKTX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 390 and 265 and has a mean target at 345.6. Now with the previous closing price of 351.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 350.54 and the 200 day MA is 362.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,046m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marketaxess.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.