MarketAxess Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

MarketAxess Holdings with ticker code (MKTX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 390 and 265 and has a mean target at 345.6. Now with the previous closing price of 351.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 350.54 and the 200 day MA is 362.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,046m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marketaxess.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn