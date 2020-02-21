MarketAxess Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

MarketAxess Holdings found using ticker (MKTX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 390 and 260 with a mean TP of 345.1. With the stocks previous close at 341.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 358.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 363.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,360m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marketaxess.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment in which it acts as the matched principal counterparty. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn