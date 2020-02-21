Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » MarketAxess Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

MarketAxess Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Posted by: Amilia Stone 21st February 2020

MarketAxess Holdings found using ticker (MKTX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 390 and 260 with a mean TP of 345.1. With the stocks previous close at 341.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 358.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 363.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,360m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marketaxess.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment in which it acts as the matched principal counterparty. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.