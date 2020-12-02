Market Risers:Norman Broadbent, OnTheMarket, Panthera Resources, Rio Tinto

Shares of Norman Broadbent with EPIC code: LON:NBB has increased 7.61% or 0.35 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 4.95 while the low for the session was 4.95. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 25,000 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 63,983. The 52 week high for the shares is 9.9 which is 5.3 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 4 is a variance of 0.6 points. Norman Broadbent now has a 20 SMA at 4.85 and also a 50 day moving average of 4.97. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2.73m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Norman Broadbent being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:51:03 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4.95 GBX.

The stock price for OnTheMarket found using EPIC: LON:OTMP has risen 7.92% or 9.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 129.65 and hitting a low of 120. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 7,230 while the average shares exchanged is 45,523. The 52 week high for the share price is 135 around 15 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 25.5 making a difference of 94.5 points. OnTheMarket now has a 20 moving average of 121.74 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 108.49. The market capitalisation currently stands at £93.26m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for OnTheMarket being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:30:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 129.5 GBX.

Shares of Panthera Resources found using EPIC: LON:PAT has risen 29.46% or 4.39 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 20.7 dropping as low as 15.66. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,619,371 while the average shares exchanged is 831,988. The 52 week high for the share price is 20.7 equating to 5.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 4 a difference of some 10.9 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 SMA of 11.4 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 10.21. The market capitalisation is now £16.39m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 19.29 GBX.

Shares of Rio Tinto with company EPIC: LON:RIO has moved up 2.81% or 140.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 5138.3 dropping as low as 4959.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,022,050 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,950,394. The stock 52 week high is 5175 around 177.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2954 a difference of some 2043.5 points. Rio Tinto now has a 20 moving average of 4824.95 and now a 50 day moving average now of 4734.54. The current market cap is £64,069.40m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rio Tinto being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:05:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5138 GBX.