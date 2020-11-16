Market Risers: Touchstone Exploration Inc, TUI AG, Vodafone Group, Whitbread

Stock in Touchstone Exploration Inc with ticker code: LON:TXP has climbed 6.83% or 7.1 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during this period. The high for the period has reached 113 while the low for the session was 104.32. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 299,776 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 662,818. The 52 week high for the share price is 113 about 9 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.11 which is a difference of 103.89 points. Touchstone Exploration Inc now has a 20 SMA of 103.32 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 89.71. Market capitalisation for the company is £346.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Touchstone Exploration Inc being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:43:47 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 111.1 GBX.

Stock in TUI AG with ticker code: LON:TUI has increased 4.69% or 18.3 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 411.05 meanwhile the session low reached 394.62. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,048,162 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,532,822. A 52 week share price high is 1090 some 699.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 218 a difference of some 172.5 points. TUI AG has a 20 day moving average of 336.45 and the 50 day SMA of 321.73. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2,682.71m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 408.8 GBX.

Shares in Vodafone Group company symbol: LON:VOD has gained 3.14% or 3.75 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 125 and hitting a low of 122.26. The total volume traded so far comes to 23,057,495 while the average shares exchanged is 82,627,727. The 52 week high price for the shares is 160.68 some 41.16 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 92.76 is a variance of 26.76 points. Vodafone Group now has a 20 SMA at 110.81 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 109.63. The current market capitalisation is £33,083.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Vodafone Group being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:43:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 123.27 GBX.

Stock in Whitbread found using EPIC: LON:WTB has increased 5.32% or 148 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 2936 and a low of 2818. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 402,819 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,002,863. A 52 week high for the stock is 4462.28 equating to 1681.28 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1551.15 which is a variance of 1229.85 points. Whitbread now has a 20 SMA of 2419.09 and now a 50 day moving average at 2336.13. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,913.68m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:43:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2929 GBX.