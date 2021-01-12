Market Risers: Sumo Group, Touchstone Exploration Inc, Whitbread

The share price for Sumo Group found using EPIC: LON:SUMO has risen 5.11% or 16 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 332 meanwhile the session low reached 315. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 127,423 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 284,383. The 52 week high price for the shares is 364 some 51 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 121.54 a difference of some 191.46 points. Sumo Group has a 20 day moving average of 338.58 with a 50 day moving average at 306.49. The current market cap is £557.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Sumo Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:50:07 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 329 GBX.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc ticker lookup code: LON:TXP has risen 4.07% or 6.6 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 168.6 dropping as low as 161.16. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 89,123 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 559,282. The 52 week high is 168.6 which is 6.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.21 is a variance of 161.79 points. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 20 day moving average of 139.61 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 124.57. The current market cap is £580.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Touchstone Exploration Inc being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:49:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 168.6 GBX.

The trading price for Whitbread EPIC code: LON:WTB has gained 1.42% or 43 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 3078 while the low for the session was 3015. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 78,131 with the daily average number around 793,276. A 52 week share price high is 4163.31 which comes in at 1136.31 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1551.15 making a difference of 1475.85 points. Whitbread now has a 20 moving average of 3179.78 and the 50 day moving average of 3073.29. The market capitalisation currently stands at £6,196.28m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:52:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3070 GBX.