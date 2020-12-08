Market Risers: SSE, Totally, Union Jack Oil

The share price for SSE ticker lookup code: LON:SSE has climbed 2.82% or 38.5 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high has reached 1405 meanwhile the session low reached 1370. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 673,785 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 3,002,309. The 52 week high for the shares is 1703 which comes in at 339.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1057.5 which is a difference of 306 points. SSE now has a 20 SMA at 1403.35 and also a 50 day SMA of 1354.2. The market capitalisation is now £14,608.79m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SSE being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1402 GBX.

Shares of Totally with ticker code: LON:TLY has stepped up 4% or 0.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has already touched 21 and a low of 20.78. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 194,822 with the daily average at 892,374. A 52 week share price high is 26 equating to 6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 8.95 which is a variance of 11.05 points. Totally now has a 20 simple moving average of 19.69 and also a 50 day moving average now at 18.79. The current market cap is £37.89m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Totally being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:42:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 20.8 GBX.

Stock in Union Jack Oil found using EPIC: LON:UJO has risen 11.84% or 0.02 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during this period. Range high for the period has seen 0.18 dipping to 0.15. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 228,768,138 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 248,354,708. A 52 week share price high is 0.32 about 0.17 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.08 which is a difference of 0.07 points. Union Jack Oil now has a 20 SMA at 0.15 and also a 50 day moving average now of 0.16. Market capitalisation for the company is £34.14m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Union Jack Oil being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.17 GBX.