Market Risers: Smiths Group, STM Group, TUI AG, Volta Finance Ltd

The share price for Smiths Group company symbol: LON:SMIN has moved up 6.12% or 89.3 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The high for the period has reached 1550 dropping as low as 1438. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 453,488 with the daily average traded share volume around 986,587. A 52 week high for the stock is 1778.5 equating to 320.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 790 which is a variance of 668 points. Smiths Group now has a 20 SMA at 1400.69 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 1418.94. The market capitalisation is now £6,131.40m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smiths Group being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:55:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1547.3 GBX.

Stock in STM Group with company EPIC: LON:STM has risen 5.36% or 1.42 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has reached 28 dipping to 27.27. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 380,707 with the daily average traded share volume around 229,735. A 52 week share price high is 43.3 equating to 16.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 18.1 a difference of some 8.4 points. STM Group has a 20 day moving average of 28.34 and also a 50 day MA at 34.22. The market capitalisation is now £16.59m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for STM Group being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:39:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 27.92 GBX.

Stock in TUI AG ticker lookup code: LON:TUI has moved up 8.31% or 31.8 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 437.7 and a low of 401.3. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 4,414,074 with the daily average at 2,153,376. The 52 week high is 1090 amounting to 707.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 218 is a variance of 164.5 points. TUI AG has a 20 day moving average of 310.97 and now a 50 day moving average at 316.36. The market capitalisation currently stands at £2,687.79m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:54:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 414.3 GBX.

Stock in Volta Finance Ltd with EPIC code: LON:VTA has moved up 4.21% or 0.17 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive during this period. Range high for the period has seen 4.25 dipping to 4.18. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 8,438 with the daily average at 22,977. The 52 week high price for the shares is 6.68 which comes in at 2.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 3.05 a difference of some 1.03 points. Volta Finance Ltd now has a 20 moving average of 4.05 and now the 50 day SMA of 4.14. The market capitalisation currently stands at £155.47m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Volta Finance Ltd being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:08:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4.25 GBX.