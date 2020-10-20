Market Risers: Simplybiz Group, Smiths Group, Surface Transforms, Tatton Asset Management

The share price for Simplybiz Group company symbol: LON:SBIZ has gained 4.43% or 6.52 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 153.78 and a low of 153.78. The total volume traded so far comes to with the daily average traded share volume around 226,762. The 52 week high price for the shares is 268.65 about 121.4 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 128 which is a variance of 19.25 points. Simplybiz Group has a 20 SMA of 159.16 with a 50 day moving average now of 159.85. The market capitalisation is now £148.86m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Simplybiz Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:05:52 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 153.78 GBX.

Shares in Smiths Group ticker lookup code: LON:SMIN has stepped up 2.28% or 31.5 points throughout the session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 1413 and a low of 1368. The total volume traded so far comes to 243,004 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 735,159. A 52 week share price high is 1778.5 around 398 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 790 which is a difference of 590.5 points. Smiths Group now has a 20 moving average of 1410.01 and now its 50 day moving average of 1437.37. This puts the market cap at £5,594.01m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smiths Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:48:33 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1412 GBX.

Shares in Surface Transforms with company EPIC: LON:SCE has increased 4.35% or 2 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 48 and hitting a low of 46.9. The total volume traded so far comes to 48,806 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 367,316. A 52 week share price high is 50.55 around 4.55 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 13 making a difference of 33 points. Surface Transforms now has a 20 SMA of 45.98 and a 50 day MA at 36.43. The market cap now stands at £74.35m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Surface Transforms being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:24:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 48 GBX.

The share price for Tatton Asset Management ticker code: LON:TAM has climbed 4.24% or 12 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident throughout the session. The period high was 307.2 dropping as low as 290. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 29,681 with the average number of shares traded daily being 46,833. A 52 week share price high is 322 some 39 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 170 making a difference of 113 points. Tatton Asset Management has a 20 day moving average of 271.75 and also a 50 day MA at 279.81. The market capitalisation currently stands at £167.44m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Tatton Asset Management being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:56:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 295 GBX.

