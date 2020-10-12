Market Risers: Severn Trent, Smartspace Software, SSE, Toople

Shares of Severn Trent with company EPIC: LON:SVT has stepped up 2.02% or 50.08 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during this period. The period high has peaked at 2532 dropping as low as 2474. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 133,567 with the average number of shares traded daily being 652,466. The stock 52 week high is 2716 about 240 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1994.5 which is a difference of 481.5 points. Severn Trent now has a 20 SMA of 2488.8 and now its 50 day moving average now of 2470.67. Market capitalisation is now £6,037.51m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Severn Trent being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:01:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2526.08 GBX.

Shares in Smartspace Software EPIC code: LON:SMRT has moved up 6.74% or 6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the trading session. The periods high figure was 95 while the low for the session was 90. The total volume traded so far comes to 26,543 with the daily average at 63,936. The stock 52 week high is 95 amounting to 6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 13 which is a variance of 76 points. Smartspace Software now has a 20 moving average of 84.32 and the 50 day SMA of 80.42. This puts the market capitalisation now at £26.84m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smartspace Software being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:44:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 95 GBX.

Shares of SSE ticker lookup code: LON:SSE has gained 2.31% or 30 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 1328 dropping as low as 1290. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 674,843 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,680,897. The 52 week high is 1703 which comes in at 407 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1057.5 a difference of some 238.5 points. SSE now has a 20 moving average of 1243.44 and also a 50 day MA at 1273.6. The current market capitalisation is £13,812.00m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SSE being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:00:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1326 GBX.

The stock price for Toople with EPIC code: LON:TOOP has climbed 13.61% or 0.02 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 0.18 dropping as low as 0.15. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 237,701,602 with the daily average at 144,978,480. A 52 week share price high is 0.25 which is 0.11 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.04 a difference of some 0.1 points. Toople now has a 20 moving average of 0.11 and a 50 day MA at 0.08. The market cap now stands at £5.70m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Toople being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:59:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.16 GBX.

