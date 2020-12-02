Market Risers: Severn Trent, Totally, United Utilities Group, Whitbread

The share price for Severn Trent with ticker code: LON:SVT has moved up 1.22% or 28.84 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 2403 dipping to 2354. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 101,287 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 770,513. The stock 52 week high is 2716 some 355 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1994.5 making a difference of 366.5 points. Severn Trent now has a 20 SMA at 2493.96 and now the 50 day SMA of 2506.54. The market cap now stands at £5,708.67m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Severn Trent being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:26 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2389.84 GBX.

Shares of Totally ticker lookup code: LON:TLY has risen 6.67% or 1.25 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has reached 20 dipping to 18.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 480,683 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 616,291. A 52 week high for the stock is 26 equating to 7.25 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 8.95 making a difference of 9.8 points. Totally now has a 20 SMA of 18.9 and the 50 day moving average now of 18.51. Market capitalisation is now £36.44m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Totally being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:02:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 20 GBX.

Shares of United Utilities Group with EPIC code: LON:UU has moved up 1.56% or 14.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 934.4 while the low for the session was 907.8. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 298,937 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,699,094. A 52 week share price high is 1068.5 equating to 156.1 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 743 which is a variance of 169.4 points. United Utilities Group now has a 20 moving average of 917.39 and a 50 day moving average now of 900.46. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,318.38m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for United Utilities Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 926.6 GBX.

The trading price for Whitbread with ticker code: LON:WTB has climbed 1.36% or 43 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 3212 while the low for the session was 3121. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 190,661 with the daily average number around 1,343,892. The 52 week high price for the shares is 4462.28 about 1309.28 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1551.15 is a variance of 1601.85 points. Whitbread now has a 20 simple moving average of 2949.34 and a 50 day moving average of 2530.89. The market cap now stands at £6,450.57m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3196 GBX.