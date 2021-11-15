Market Risers: Royal Mail, Standard Chartered, TomCo Energy, TUI AG

The share price for Royal Mail with company EPIC: LON:RMG has risen 3.11% or 13.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 449.5 and a low of 432.02. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,967,237 with the daily average at 3,212,029. The 52 week high for the share price is 613.8 some 180.1 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 268.4 which is a difference of 165.3 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 SMA at 431.07 and the 50 day SMA of 449.51. The market cap now stands at £4,472.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 447 GBX.

The trading price for Standard Chartered found using EPIC: LON:STAN has gained 2.19% or 10.1 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 473.9 while the low for the session was 457.7. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,614,984 with the daily average at 7,798,289. The 52 week high price for the shares is 533.2 equating to 71.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 407.6 which is a difference of 54 points. Standard Chartered now has a 20 SMA of 480.97 and now a 50 day moving average now of 465.39. The current market cap is £14,478.76m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 471.7 GBX.

The trading price for TomCo Energy company symbol: LON:TOM has risen 4.26% or 0.03 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 0.65 dipping to 0.58. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 24,213,709 with the average number of shares traded daily being 14,920,078. The 52 week high for the share price is 0.89 some 0.28 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.38 making a difference of 0.23 points. TomCo Energy has a 20 SMA of 0.64 with a 50 day MA at 0.63. Market capitalisation is now £9.23m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TomCo Energy being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:49:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.64 GBX.

Shares of TUI AG with company EPIC: LON:TUI has risen 2.17% or 4.9 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 232.01 while the low for the session was 223. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,427,512 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 7,446,713. The 52 week high is 381.39 about 155.49 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 181.25 a difference of some 44.65 points. TUI AG has a 20 day moving average of 246.7 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 237.4. The current market capitalisation is £4,355.98m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 230.8 GBX.