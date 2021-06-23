Market Risers: Rolls-Royce Holding, Royal Dutch Shell, Royal Dutch Shell Class B, Vodafone Group

Stock in Rolls-Royce Holding EPIC code: LON:RR has moved up 1.96% or 2.12 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the session. The period high was 110.44 dipping to 107.9. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 10,301,636 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 40,864,275. The 52 week high is 137.45 about 29.25 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 34.59 a difference of some 73.61 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 moving average of 111.2 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 108.14. Market capitalisation for the company is £9,231.13m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 110.32 GBX.

The share price for Royal Dutch Shell with EPIC code: LON:RDSA has risen 2.24% or 32.6 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the session. The periods high has reached 1486.6 and hitting a low of 1450.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,048,048 while the average shares exchanged is 14,591,838. The 52 week high is 1587.6 which is 135 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 878.1 which is a variance of 574.5 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 simple moving average of 1425.3 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 1416.73. This puts the market cap at £133,527.00m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1485.2 GBX.

Stock in Royal Dutch Shell Class B company symbol: LON:RDSB has moved up 2.23% or 31.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 1433.8 dropping as low as 1399.55. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,715,055 with the daily average at 8,645,025. A 52 week share price high is 1523 about 122.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 845.1 making a difference of 555.1 points. Royal Dutch Shell Class B now has a 20 moving average of 1364.28 and now the 50 day MA at 1354.25. This puts the market capitalisation now at £133,527.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell Class B being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1431.4 GBX.

The stock price for Vodafone Group ticker lookup code: LON:VOD has moved up 1.21% or 1.58 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high figure was 132.02 dipping to 130.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 19,623,885 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 90,318,449. The 52 week high price for the shares is 142.74 equating to 12.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 100.54 which is a difference of 29.7 points. Vodafone Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 129.92 and now its 50 day MA at 133.84. The current market cap is £36,758.73m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Vodafone Group being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:51 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 131.82 GBX.