Market Risers: Rentokil Initial, SEGRO, Serinus Energy, Warpaint London

The trading price for Rentokil Initial with company EPIC: LON:RTO has risen 2.46% or 14.09 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 589.2 and hitting a low of 578.6. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 695,219 with the daily average number around 2,881,799. The 52 week high for the shares is 619.8 which comes in at 47.8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 457.8 a difference of some 114.2 points. Rentokil Initial now has a 20 simple moving average of 598.28 and also a 50 day MA at 577.81. Market capitalisation for the company is £10,897.29m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:03:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 586.09 GBX.

The stock price for SEGRO ticker lookup code: LON:SGRO has increased 2.17% or 26 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 1231 while the low for the session was 1197.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 396,842 with the daily average traded share volume around 2,283,521. A 52 week high for the stock is 1311 equating to 114 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 864.4 is a variance of 332.6 points. SEGRO has a 20 SMA of 1283.1 and now its 50 day moving average of 1265.15. The market capitalisation is now £14,705.88m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SEGRO being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:05:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1223 GBX.

Shares of Serinus Energy company symbol: LON:SENX has risen 4.26% or 0.09 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the session. The periods high has already touched 2.19 meanwhile the session low reached 2.06. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 2,616,403 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,991,190. A 52 week share price high is 5.5 around 3.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.7 making a difference of 0.4 points. Serinus Energy has a 20 SMA of 2.05 and now the 50 day MA at 2.18. The current market cap is £165.07m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Serinus Energy being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:06:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.19 GBX.

The trading price for Warpaint London found using EPIC: LON:W7L has risen 5.85% or 10.3 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 186.8 and hitting a low of 172.91. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 57,844 with the daily average number around 96,060. The 52 week high for the shares is 240 which comes in at 64 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 64 a difference of some 112 points. Warpaint London now has a 20 simple moving average of 218.17 and now the 50 day moving average of 196.4. Market capitalisation for the company is £142.99m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Warpaint London being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:42:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 186.3 GBX.