Market Risers: Remote Monitored Systems, Simplybiz Group, Strix Group

Stock in Remote Monitored Systems with EPIC code: LON:RMS has climbed 27.27% or 0.45 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 4.7 dropping as low as 1.94. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 106,127,187 with the average number of shares traded daily being 36,688,606. A 52 week high for the stock is 4.7 equating to 3.05 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.12 which is a variance of 1.53 points. Remote Monitored Systems has a 20 day moving average of 0.8 and now its 50 day moving average at 0.59. The market capitalisation is now £17.11m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:09:40 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.1 GBX.

The stock price for Simplybiz Group ticker lookup code: LON:SBIZ has climbed 4.24% or 6 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has reached 147.5 while the low for the session was 141.97. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 13,498 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 222,509. The 52 week high price for the shares is 268.65 which comes in at 127.15 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 128 a difference of some 13.5 points. Simplybiz Group now has a 20 SMA of 156.49 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 160.57. The market capitalisation is now £142.79m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Simplybiz Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:23:50 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 147.5 GBX.

Stock in Strix Group EPIC code: LON:KETL has increased 4.63% or 10 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. The period high was 228.5 and hitting a low of 219. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 143,260 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 579,165. A 52 week high for the stock is 260 equating to 44 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 110.8 which is a variance of 105.2 points. Strix Group now has a 20 SMA of 234.13 and now a 50 day SMA of 237.08. The current market capitalisation is £449.47m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Strix Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:08:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 226 GBX.

