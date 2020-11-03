Market Risers: Remote Monitored Systems, RSA Insurance Group, Standard Chartered, STM Group

Shares in Remote Monitored Systems with company EPIC: LON:RMS has gained 8.09% or 0.36 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 5.8 and hitting a low of 4.1. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 66,558,732 with the daily average traded share volume around 58,730,044. A 52 week high for the stock is 5.8 about 1.35 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.12 a difference of some 4.33 points. Remote Monitored Systems now has a 20 simple moving average of 1.61 and also a 50 day moving average at 0.94. The market capitalisation currently stands at £43.89m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:44:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4.81 GBX.

The share price for RSA Insurance Group EPIC code: LON:RSA has moved up 4.84% or 20.7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 450.2 while the low for the session was 434.9. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 2,035,585 while the average shares exchanged is 2,705,056. The 52 week high for the shares is 585.6 some 158.1 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 321.2 is a variance of 106.3 points. RSA Insurance Group now has a 20 moving average of 441.53 and now the 50 day MA at 456.21. The current market cap is £4,637.27m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for RSA Insurance Group being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:45:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 448.2 GBX.

Shares in Standard Chartered with EPIC code: LON:STAN has moved up 4.07% or 14.6 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive during this period. The period high was 376.25 and hitting a low of 361.3. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,438,041 with the daily average traded share volume around 7,088,577. The 52 week high is 740.8 about 381.8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 334.25 which is a variance of 24.75 points. Standard Chartered now has a 20 simple moving average of 381.36 and now the 50 day SMA of 378.18. Market capitalisation is now £11,817.89m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:45:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 373.6 GBX.

Stock in STM Group with company EPIC: LON:STM has moved up 5.66% or 1.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 28 while the low for the session was 28. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 5 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 130,977. The 52 week high for the shares is 43.3 which comes in at 16.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 18.1 a difference of some 8.4 points. STM Group now has a 20 SMA at 30.61 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 35.02. This puts the market cap at £16.63m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for STM Group being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:18:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 28 GBX.