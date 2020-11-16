Market Risers: Remote Monitored Systems, Rolls-Royce Holding, Standard Chartered, STM Group

Stock in Remote Monitored Systems ticker code: LON:RMS has stepped up 13.98% or 0.7 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 7.15 and a low of 5.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 93,577,650 with the daily average number around 129,465,666. The 52 week high price for the shares is 7.15 amounting to 2.15 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.12 is a variance of 4.88 points. Remote Monitored Systems has a 20 day moving average of 2.94 with a 50 day moving average now at 1.51. The current market capitalisation is £88.45m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.7 GBX.

The share price for Rolls-Royce Holding ticker lookup code: LON:RR has gained 4.79% or 4.49 points throughout today's trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 101 dropping as low as 95.64. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 43,596,243 with the average number of shares traded daily being 103,767,888. A 52 week high for the stock is 256.07 which is 162.37 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 34.59 which is a variance of 59.11 points. Rolls-Royce Holding has a 20 SMA of 90.75 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 74.62. Market capitalisation for the company is £8,200.24m at the time of this report.

The stock price for Standard Chartered EPIC code: LON:STAN has gained 3.24% or 13.5 points throughout today's trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 437.4 dipping to 425.1. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,702,273 while the average shares exchanged is 8,502,010. The 52 week high is 739.4 which comes in at 322.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 334.25 is a variance of 82.65 points. Standard Chartered has a 20 day moving average of 393.12 and a 50 day moving average of 380.85. Market capitalisation for the company is £13,584.20m at the time of this report.

Shares in STM Group ticker code: LON:STM has stepped up 5.26% or 1.5 points in today's trading session so far. Buyers seem confident during this period. The periods high has already touched 30 dropping as low as 30. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 15,466 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 238,386. The 52 week high for the shares is 43.3 which comes in at 14.8 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 18.1 which is a difference of 10.4 points. STM Group now has a 20 moving average of 28.21 and now the 50 day SMA of 33.72. The market capitalisation is now £17.82m at the time of this report.