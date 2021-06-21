Market Risers: PetroNeft Resources, Taylor Wimpey, Tesco, WM Morrison Supermarkets

The stock price for PetroNeft Resources with ticker code: LON:PTR has increased 12.33% or 0.36 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The period high has peaked at 3.59 while the low for the session was 3. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 3,079,520 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 806,430. The 52 week high is 3.66 about 0.71 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.5 is a variance of 2.45 points. PetroNeft Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 2.94 and now its 50 day SMA of 2.98. The market capitalisation currently stands at £32.11m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for PetroNeft Resources being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:49:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.31 GBX.

The trading price for Taylor Wimpey ticker code: LON:TW has stepped up 1.6% or 2.57 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. The period high has peaked at 163.4 meanwhile the session low reached 158.5. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,143,948 with the daily average traded share volume around 11,953,944. The 52 week high price for the shares is 193.8 about 33.1 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 98.12 is a variance of 62.58 points. Taylor Wimpey has a 20 SMA of 171.91 and now a 50 day MA at 178.9. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,958.03m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:25:45 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 163.27 GBX.

Shares of Tesco company symbol: LON:TSCO has gained 1.71% or 3.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 228.8 meanwhile the session low reached 223.65. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 9,176,208 with the daily average number around 23,232,657. The 52 week high for the share price is 317.55 some 95.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 217.1 is a variance of 4.65 points. Tesco now has a 20 SMA at 228.84 with a 50 day SMA of 228.91. This puts the market cap at £17,438.86m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Tesco being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:26:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 225.55 GBX.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets with EPIC code: LON:MRW has moved up 32.17% or 57.41 points during today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period so far is 237.5 and a low of 228.1. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 32,091,063 with the daily average number around 8,262,118. The stock 52 week high is 237.5 some 59.05 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 161.3 a difference of some 17.15 points. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 20 day moving average of 179.01 and the 50 day moving average of 180.52. The current market capitalisation is £5,683.57m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WM Morrison Supermarkets being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:26:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 235.86 GBX.