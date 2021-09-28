Market Risers: PetroNeft Resources, Royal Dutch Shell, Smith & Nephew

Shares of PetroNeft Resources with EPIC code: LON:PTR has moved up 4.87% or 0.18 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The period high has peaked at 3.99 and hitting a low of 3.7. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 922,343 with the daily average number around 747,820. A 52 week share price high is 4.7 some 0.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.5 which is a variance of 3.3 points. PetroNeft Resources has a 20 SMA of 3.79 and a 50 day moving average of 3.66. Market capitalisation for the company is £44.83m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for PetroNeft Resources being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:12:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.99 GBX.

The trading price for Royal Dutch Shell with company EPIC: LON:RDSA has gained 3.73% or 59.6 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has reached 1659 and a low of 1606.4. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 3,357,216 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 12,470,715. The 52 week high for the share price is 1659 amounting to 61.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 878.1 which is a difference of 719.5 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 moving average of 1478.06 with a 50 day MA at 1459.38. The market cap now stands at £150,547.77m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1657.2 GBX.

Shares of Smith & Nephew EPIC code: LON:SN has stepped up 1.07% or 14.17 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 1344.5 dropping as low as 1318.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 535,664 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,155,674. A 52 week share price high is 1681.5 around 351.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1294 making a difference of 36 points. Smith & Nephew now has a 20 moving average of 1369.62 and now a 50 day MA at 1417.69. Market capitalisation for the company is £11,847.72m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smith & Nephew being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:30:48 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1344.17 GBX.