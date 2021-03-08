Market Risers: PetroNeft Resources, Rolls-Royce Holding, Serinus Energy, Tatton Asset Management

The stock price for PetroNeft Resources EPIC code: LON:PTR has increased 8.73% or 0.24 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during this period. The period high was 2.99 and a low of 2.81. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 593,281 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,829,164. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2.99 some 0.24 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.45 is a variance of 2.3 points. PetroNeft Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 1.88 and now its 50 day moving average now of 1.39. This puts the market capitalisation now at £25.85m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for PetroNeft Resources being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:18:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.99 GBX.

Stock in Rolls-Royce Holding ticker lookup code: LON:RR has stepped up 4.19% or 4.55 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 113.8 meanwhile the session low reached 109.45. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 19,519,493 with the daily average traded share volume around 62,518,696. The 52 week high price for the shares is 205.01 equating to 96.46 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 34.59 a difference of some 73.96 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 SMA at 105.44 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 105.65. Market capitalisation is now £9,467.94m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:32:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 113.1 GBX.

The trading price for Serinus Energy company symbol: LON:SENX has gained 5.85% or 0.17 points throughout the session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 3.3 dipping to 2.98. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 3,848,569 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 14,983,779. The 52 week high is 10 about 7.04 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2 making a difference of 0.96 points. Serinus Energy now has a 20 SMA at 3.56 with a 50 day moving average now at 3.61. This puts the market cap at £1,279.48m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Serinus Energy being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:30:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.13 GBX.

Shares in Tatton Asset Management ticker lookup code: LON:TAM has stepped up 15.63% or 50 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive during the session. The periods high has reached 370 meanwhile the session low reached 327.48. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 24,219 with the daily average number around 48,270. The stock 52 week high is 370 equating to 50 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 170 a difference of some 150 points. Tatton Asset Management now has a 20 simple moving average of 323.36 and now its 50 day moving average now of 306.63. The market capitalisation currently stands at £214.19m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Tatton Asset Management being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:15:26 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 370 GBX.