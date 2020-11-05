Market Risers: Persimmon , Simplybiz Group, STM Group, Vertu Motors

The share price for Persimmon ticker lookup code: LON:PSN has climbed 2.92% or 72 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high figure was 2557 while the low for the session was 2486. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 330,541 with the daily average number around 1,072,424. A 52 week high for the stock is 3328 which comes in at 860 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1367.5 making a difference of 1100.5 points. Persimmon has a 20 day moving average of 2524.72 and now the 50 day moving average now at 2555.67. The current market capitalisation is £8,101.25m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:01:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2540 GBX.

Shares of Simplybiz Group with company EPIC: LON:SBIZ has stepped up 6.02% or 8 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 144.5 and hitting a low of 141. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,377 with the daily average traded share volume around 112,999. A 52 week high for the stock is 268.65 about 135.65 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 128 a difference of some 5 points. Simplybiz Group has a 20 SMA of 151.94 and now its 50 day moving average at 157.64. The current market cap is £136.49m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Simplybiz Group being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:54:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 141 GBX.

Stock in STM Group with ticker code: LON:STM has climbed 4.91% or 1.3 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high was 27.8 meanwhile the session low reached 27.8. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 14,354 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 129,356. A 52 week high for the stock is 43.3 which is 16.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 18.1 which is a difference of 8.4 points. STM Group now has a 20 SMA of 29.64 and a 50 day moving average now at 34.72. Market capitalisation is now £16.52m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for STM Group being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:26:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 27.8 GBX.

Shares of Vertu Motors ticker lookup code: LON:VTU has climbed 5.38% or 1.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 28 dropping as low as 26.1. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 226,838 with the daily average number around 893,386. The stock 52 week high is 43.33 amounting to 17.33 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 16.57 which is a difference of 9.43 points. Vertu Motors now has a 20 moving average of 31.38 with a 50 day moving average of 29.11. Market capitalisation for the company is £101.15m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Vertu Motors being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 27.4 GBX.