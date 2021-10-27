Market Risers: Persimmon, SEGRO, SSE, Taylor Wimpey

The trading price for Persimmon with company EPIC: LON:PSN has moved up 1.23% or 33 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the session. The periods high has reached 2728 and hitting a low of 2663. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 178,959 with the daily average at 692,682. The stock 52 week high is 3272 which is 579 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 2249.61 a difference of some 443.39 points. Persimmon now has a 20 SMA of 2640.96 and the 50 day moving average of 2763.22. This puts the market cap at £8,698.67m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:20:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2726 GBX.

Shares of SEGRO ticker code: LON:SGRO has gained 1.53% or 19.87 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 1320.5 and a low of 1299.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 432,095 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,386,669. The stock 52 week high is 1320.5 equating to 22 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 864.4 making a difference of 434.1 points. SEGRO now has a 20 SMA at 1244.68 with a 50 day moving average now of 1268.11. The current market cap is £15,852.71m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SEGRO being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1318.37 GBX.

Shares of SSE ticker code: LON:SSE has climbed 1.48% or 24 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 1653 meanwhile the session low reached 1626.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 491,292 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,370,299. A 52 week high for the stock is 1688.05 some 61.05 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1238.42 is a variance of 388.58 points. SSE now has a 20 simple moving average of 1597.02 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 1631.51. This puts the market cap at £17,591.34m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SSE being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1651 GBX.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey with ticker code: LON:TW has moved up 1.31% or 1.99 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 154.3 dropping as low as 149.95. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 11,256,412 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 17,134,186. The 52 week high price for the shares is 193.8 equating to 41.65 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 102.43 making a difference of 49.72 points. Taylor Wimpey has a 20 day moving average of 154.9 and also a 50 day moving average at 166.83. The current market capitalisation is £5,620.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:25 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 154.14 GBX.