Market Risers: Persimmon, PetroNeft Resources, Surface Transforms, Taylor Wimpey

The stock price for Persimmon with ticker code: LON:PSN has gained 3.57% or 91 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 2670 and a low of 2553. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 264,214 with the average number of shares traded daily being 991,233. The 52 week high for the share price is 3328 some 777 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1367.5 a difference of some 1183.5 points. Persimmon has a 20 day moving average of 2766.08 and a 50 day moving average now of 2787.13. The current market cap is £8,429.86m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2642 GBX.

Stock in PetroNeft Resources with EPIC code: LON:PTR has moved up 13.04% or 0.15 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 1.3 dropping as low as 1.25. The total volume traded so far comes to 4,477,946 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,448,723. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1.3 equating to 0.15 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.45 a difference of some 0.7 points. PetroNeft Resources now has a 20 moving average of 0.93 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 0.76. The current market cap is £8.72m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for PetroNeft Resources being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:20:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.3 GBX.

The share price for Surface Transforms ticker code: LON:SCE has moved up 5% or 3.2 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 68 and a low of 65. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 114,645 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 395,482. The 52 week high for the share price is 70 around 6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 13 is a variance of 51 points. Surface Transforms now has a 20 SMA of 59.97 and now a 50 day MA at 51.77. The market cap now stands at £104.11m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Surface Transforms being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:35:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 67.2 GBX.

The trading price for Taylor Wimpey company symbol: LON:TW has climbed 3.89% or 5.7 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during this period. The periods high has reached 152.95 while the low for the session was 147.1. The total volume traded so far comes to 4,868,911 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 12,910,323. The 52 week high is 237.7 around 91.25 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 98.12 a difference of some 48.33 points. Taylor Wimpey now has a 20 SMA of 163.55 and the 50 day moving average now at 164.37. The market capitalisation is now £5,548.32m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:37:03 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 152.15 GBX.