Market Risers: Panthera Resources, Rolls-Royce Holding, Safestyle UK, Serinus Energy

Shares in Panthera Resources ticker code: LON:PAT has gained 7.59% or 0.74 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 10.5 meanwhile the session low reached 9.51. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 159,564 with the daily average at 960,670. The stock 52 week high is 19.9 some 10.15 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4 is a variance of 5.75 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 SMA at 12.24 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 8.27. The market capitalisation currently stands at £8.91m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:06:13 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.49 GBX.

Shares in Rolls-Royce Holding company symbol: LON:RR has stepped up 13.2% or 13.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 128.8 and hitting a low of 101.75. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 98,124,738 with the average number of shares traded daily being 100,038,137. A 52 week high for the stock is 264.31 some 164.31 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 34.59 is a variance of 65.41 points. Rolls-Royce Holding has a 20 day moving average of 82.31 and a 50 day moving average of 72.01. The market cap now stands at £9,472.12m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:54:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 113.2 GBX.

Shares in Safestyle UK ticker code: LON:SFE has climbed 14.67% or 4.9 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 39.58 dipping to 33.4. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 645,931 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 370,915. A 52 week high for the stock is 78 about 44.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 14 a difference of some 19.4 points. Safestyle UK has a 20 day moving average of 29.64 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 36. The market capitalisation is now £52.40m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Safestyle UK being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:53:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 38.3 GBX.

Stock in Serinus Energy EPIC code: LON:SENX has climbed 6.06% or 0.2 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 4 and hitting a low of 3.35. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 668,434 with the average number of shares traded daily being 8,155. A 52 week share price high is 10.5 about 7.2 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 3.35 a difference of some 0.050 points. Serinus Energy now has a 20 SMA at 4 and now the 50 day moving average now at 4.54. This puts the market cap at £81.53m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Serinus Energy being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:48:48 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.5 GBX.