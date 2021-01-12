Twitter
Market Risers: Panthera Resources, Proactis Holdings, Serinus Energy

Broker Ratings

The trading price for Panthera Resources ticker lookup code: LON:PAT has climbed 9.33% or 2.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during the session. The period high has peaked at 33 dropping as low as 28. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 307,145 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,403,269. The 52 week high is 39 which comes in at 9 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 4 a difference of some 26 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 31.18 and a 50 day moving average of 20.96. This puts the market capitalisation now at £29.02m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:50:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 32.8 GBX.

Shares in Proactis Holdings EPIC code: LON:PHD has risen 6.3% or 2.96 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 49.96 dipping to 46.3. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 66,442 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 93,382. A 52 week high for the stock is 53.6 amounting to 6.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 13 making a difference of 34 points. Proactis Holdings now has a 20 simple moving average of 46.31 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 42.23. The market capitalisation currently stands at £47.73m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Proactis Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:23:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 49.96 GBX.

The stock price for Serinus Energy with EPIC code: LON:SENX has moved up 5.84% or 0.18 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 3.4 and hitting a low of 3.02. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 2,907,793 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 7,131,887. The 52 week high price for the shares is 10.5 about 7.35 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2 which is a difference of 1.15 points. Serinus Energy now has a 20 simple moving average of 2.92 and now the 50 day moving average at 2.87. Market capitalisation is now £348.95m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Serinus Energy being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:52:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.33 GBX.

