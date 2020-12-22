Market Risers: Panthera Resources, President Energy, Serinus Energy, TUI AG

Shares of Panthera Resources found using EPIC: LON:PAT has stepped up 16.73% or 3.68 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during this period. Range high for the period has seen 25.98 meanwhile the session low reached 22.02. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 602,113 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,251,272. The 52 week high is 30 amounting to 8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4 making a difference of 18 points. Panthera Resources has a 20 SMA of 20.25 and now its 50 day moving average now at 15.08. The market capitalisation is now £22.19m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:41:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 25.68 GBX.

Shares of President Energy with company EPIC: LON:PPC has risen 5.03% or 0.08 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The period high was 1.7 dipping to 1.55. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,072,823 with the daily average traded share volume around 2,593,865. The stock 52 week high is 4.58 which is 3.03 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1.2 is a variance of 0.35 points. President Energy now has a 20 SMA at 1.61 and now a 50 day MA at 1.59. Market capitalisation is now £33.08m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for President Energy being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:11:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.63 GBX.

The share price for Serinus Energy with ticker code: LON:SENX has increased 7.92% or 0.19 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during this period. The high for the period has reached 2.6 meanwhile the session low reached 2.31. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 9,573,344 while the average shares exchanged is 3,249,269. The 52 week high price for the shares is 10.5 which is 8.1 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 2 which is a variance of 0.4 points. Serinus Energy now has a 20 simple moving average of 2.47 and now a 50 day SMA of 2.95. The current market capitalisation is £262.35m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Serinus Energy being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:42:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.59 GBX.

The stock price for TUI AG found using EPIC: LON:TUI has increased 3.49% or 14.4 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 428.7 meanwhile the session low reached 413. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 901,931 with the daily average at 3,625,429. A 52 week share price high is 991.2 some 578.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 218 making a difference of 195 points. TUI AG now has a 20 SMA at 477.58 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 401.36. The market capitalisation currently stands at £2,781.56m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:43:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 427.4 GBX.