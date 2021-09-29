Market Risers: Oncimmune Holdings, Open Orphan, Panthera Resources

Shares in Oncimmune Holdings with ticker code: LON:ONC has climbed 3.51% or 6.05 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. Range high for the period has seen 178.3 dipping to 171.26. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 21,436 while the average shares exchanged is 124,022. The 52 week high is 261.63 amounting to 89.38 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 142.5 which is a difference of 29.75 points. Oncimmune Holdings now has a 20 SMA of 185.63 with a 50 day MA at 186.28. The market capitalisation is now £123.24m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Oncimmune Holdings being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:08:04 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 178.3 GBX.

Shares of Open Orphan EPIC code: LON:ORPH has stepped up 6.7% or 1.39 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 22.15 while the low for the session was 20.72. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,398,002 while the average shares exchanged is 2,011,711. The stock 52 week high is 48 which comes in at 27.25 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 17.5 which is a variance of 3.25 points. Open Orphan has a 20 day moving average of 25.4 and now its 50 day moving average of 24.87. The market cap now stands at £148.53m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Open Orphan being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:05:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 22.14 GBX.

The trading price for Panthera Resources company symbol: LON:PAT has moved up 4.32% or 0.48 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 11.8 dipping to 11. The total volume traded so far comes to 122,425 with the daily average traded share volume around 222,910. The stock 52 week high is 39 equating to 28 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4.51 a difference of some 6.49 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 moving average of 13.8 and now its 50 day moving average of 14.23. The current market capitalisation is £10.42m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:40:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 11.48 GBX.