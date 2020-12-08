Market Risers: Northbridge Industrial Services, Panthera Resources, Smartspace Software

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services with company EPIC: LON:NBI has stepped up 9.58% or 8 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 93 meanwhile the session low reached 80.05. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 73,749 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 57,469. The stock 52 week high is 165 some 81.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 62.16 which is a variance of 21.34 points. Northbridge Industrial Services now has a 20 SMA of 75.15 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 73.6. This puts the market cap at £25.53m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Northbridge Industrial Services being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:07:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 91.5 GBX.

Shares of Panthera Resources ticker lookup code: LON:PAT has increased 10.56% or 1.9 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 20.8 dipping to 18. The total volume traded so far comes to 471,207 with the daily average at 904,603. The stock 52 week high is 23.5 some 5.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 4 a difference of some 14 points. Panthera Resources has a 20 day moving average of 13.43 and now the 50 day moving average now of 11.46. The market cap now stands at £16.91m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:30:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 19.9 GBX.

The share price for Smartspace Software company symbol: LON:SMRT has stepped up 6.63% or 6.63 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The period high was 110 dipping to 100.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 42,285 with the daily average number around 33,698. The stock 52 week high is 111 which comes in at 11 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 13 is a variance of 87 points. Smartspace Software has a 20 SMA of 101.34 and the 50 day SMA of 95.33. The market capitalisation is now £30.13m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smartspace Software being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:04:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 106.63 GBX.