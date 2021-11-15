Market Risers: Norman Broadbent, Panthera Resources, Rolls-Royce Holding, Royal Dutch Shell

Shares of Norman Broadbent ticker code: LON:NBB has moved up 3.83% or 0.22 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the session. The period high has peaked at 6.95 meanwhile the session low reached 6.1. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 242,200 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 20,990. The stock 52 week high is 10.98 around 5.1 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4 a difference of some 1.88 points. Norman Broadbent now has a 20 SMA of 6.05 and also a 50 day SMA of 6.53. The market capitalisation is now £3.63m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Norman Broadbent being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:36:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 6.1 GBX.

Stock in Panthera Resources found using EPIC: LON:PAT has stepped up 4.35% or 0.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 13.4 dropping as low as 11.78. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 388,272 with the daily average number around 178,762. A 52 week high for the stock is 39 equating to 27.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 8.25 a difference of some 3.25 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 moving average of 11.08 and also a 50 day moving average now at 11.96. This puts the market cap at £10.87m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12:56:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 12 GBX.

Shares in Rolls-Royce Holding ticker code: LON:RR has climbed 1.66% or 2.46 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The period high was 146.4 dropping as low as 141.86. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 9,864,840 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 30,326,864. A 52 week high for the stock is 150.48 amounting to 7.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 86.38 which is a variance of 56.9 points. Rolls-Royce Holding has a 20 day moving average of 140.32 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 134.54. The market capitalisation is now £12,194.93m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 145.66 GBX.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell found using EPIC: LON:RDSA has stepped up 1.89% or 31 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 1683.4 and a low of 1639.09. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,723,579 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 18,075,212. The 52 week high for the shares is 1795.2 equating to 154 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1144.8 a difference of some 496.4 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 SMA of 1730.67 and also a 50 day moving average now at 1644.79. The market capitalisation is now £152,210.80m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1672.2 GBX.

To read their latest RNS, click here: