Market Risers: NEXT, Panthera Resources, Remote Monitored Systems, Rolls-Royce Holding

The trading price for NEXT company symbol: LON:NXT has climbed 3.37% or 208 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The periods high has reached 6374 dropping as low as 6182. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 95,421 with the daily average number around 421,024. The 52 week high for the share price is 7358 which comes in at 1192 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 3311 making a difference of 2855 points. NEXT now has a 20 SMA at 6176.51 and a 50 day MA at 6119.05. This puts the market capitalisation now at £8,474.19m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:48:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6374 GBX.

Shares of Panthera Resources found using EPIC: LON:PAT has stepped up 57.02% or 6.13 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The period high was 19.9 while the low for the session was 10.76. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 3,359,084 with the daily average at 223,612. The 52 week high for the shares is 19.9 amounting to 9.15 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4 a difference of some 6.75 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 moving average of 6.06 and now the 50 day moving average now of 5.39. This puts the market cap at £14.35m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:46:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 16.88 GBX.

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems with company EPIC: LON:RMS has gained 10.32% or 0.08 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The period high was 0.9 while the low for the session was 0.78. The total volume traded so far comes to 20,798,701 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 22,719,111. The 52 week high for the share price is 0.9 equating to 0.12 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.12 a difference of some 0.66 points. Remote Monitored Systems now has a 20 moving average of 0.65 and also a 50 day moving average of 0.51. The current market cap is £6.58m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:42:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.86 GBX.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding EPIC code: LON:RR has stepped up 4.23% or 9.3 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 231.9 meanwhile the session low reached 210.1. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 6,492,033 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 28,072,216. The 52 week high for the share price is 792 amounting to 572 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 100.8 which is a variance of 119.2 points. Rolls-Royce Holding has a 20 day moving average of 176.48 and now its 50 day moving average of 213.41. The current market cap is £4,427.77m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:48:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 229.3 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn