Market Risers: NEXT, Pearson, Pensana, Purplebricks Group

The trading price for NEXT ticker lookup code: LON:NXT has stepped up 1.72% or 136 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 8082 and a low of 7972. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 56,431 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 421,448. The 52 week high price for the shares is 8484 around 556 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 5534 which is a variance of 2394 points. NEXT now has a 20 SMA at 8057.66 and now its 50 day moving average now at 8038.02. This puts the market capitalisation now at £10,721.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:49:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8064 GBX.

Shares of Pearson with ticker code: LON:PSON has increased 4.42% or 27.2 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the session. The high for the period has reached 642.8 dropping as low as 618.2. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,201,794 with the daily average number around 1,880,050. The 52 week high for the share price is 909 some 293.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 484.4 which is a difference of 130.8 points. Pearson has a 20 SMA of 725.12 and a 50 day moving average now of 751.9. Market capitalisation is now £4,861.48m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:47:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 642.4 GBX.

Shares of Pensana with EPIC code: LON:PRE has gained 7.1% or 6.6 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 100 while the low for the session was 90.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 633,790 with the daily average at 446,510. A 52 week share price high is 208 amounting to 115 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 58 which is a difference of 35 points. Pensana has a 20 day moving average of 81.04 and also a 50 day SMA of 86.51. This puts the market cap at £221.14m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pensana being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:41:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 99.6 GBX.

Shares of Purplebricks Group found using EPIC: LON:PURP has moved up 3.53% or 1.97 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 59.21 and a low of 56.5. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 176,920 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 733,560. The 52 week high for the share price is 112.77 around 57.07 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 51.47 is a variance of 4.23 points. Purplebricks Group has a 20 day moving average of 61.63 with a 50 day moving average now at 62.69. This puts the market capitalisation now at £176.93m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Purplebricks Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:31:44 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 57.67 GBX.