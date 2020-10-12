Market Risers: Nanoco Group, OnTheMarket, Open Orphan, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Stock in Nanoco Group EPIC code: LON:NANO has moved up 6.06% or 0.81 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 14.3 dropping as low as 13.3. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 129,924 with the daily average at 330,208. The stock 52 week high is 32.94 equating to 19.57 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 5.55 making a difference of 7.82 points. Nanoco Group now has a 20 moving average of 14.14 and the 50 day moving average at 15.99. The market capitalisation is now £43.35m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Nanoco Group being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:59:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 14.18 GBX.

Shares in OnTheMarket with company EPIC: LON:OTMP has climbed 11.11% or 10 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during this period. The high for the period has reached 100 while the low for the session was 94.3. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 17,752 with the daily average traded share volume around 31,372. The stock 52 week high is 106.8 amounting to 16.8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 25.5 which is a variance of 64.5 points. OnTheMarket has a 20 SMA of 93.34 with a 50 day moving average now at 94.05. The current market capitalisation is £71.84m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for OnTheMarket being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:41:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 100 GBX.

Shares of Open Orphan with company EPIC: LON:ORPH has climbed 8.51% or 2 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The period high was 25.5 while the low for the session was 23. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 2,244,825 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 4,472,647. A 52 week share price high is 25.5 about 2 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 4.51 is a variance of 18.99 points. Open Orphan has a 20 day moving average of 19.03 and a 50 day moving average now at 16.11. The current market capitalisation is £169.80m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Open Orphan being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:59:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 25.5 GBX.

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust with company EPIC: LON:SMT has increased 2.84% or 29.03 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 1058 and hitting a low of 1023.79. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,542,894 with the daily average number around 3,653,751. The 52 week high is 1058 around 34 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 451.8 making a difference of 572.2 points. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 20 day moving average of 986.45 and now its 50 day moving average of 950.35. The market capitalisation currently stands at £15,364.33m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:01:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1053.03 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn