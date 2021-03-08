Market Risers: Mysale Group, Nanoco Group, Pearson, Pensana

The stock price for Mysale Group found using EPIC: LON:MYSL has stepped up 4.11% or 0.39 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 9.89 meanwhile the session low reached 9.89. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,400 with the average number of shares traded daily being 281,852. The 52 week high price for the shares is 13 equating to 3.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1.01 making a difference of 8.49 points. Mysale Group now has a 20 moving average of 9.65 with a 50 day moving average now of 9.53. The current market cap is £93.18m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mysale Group being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:37:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 9.89 GBX.

Stock in Nanoco Group with ticker code: LON:NANO has increased 7.19% or 1.19 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 17.74 dipping to 16.22. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 496,583 with the daily average number around 982,640. The 52 week high is 21.75 about 5.2 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 5.55 is a variance of 11 points. Nanoco Group now has a 20 SMA at 16.96 with a 50 day moving average now at 14.62. The market cap now stands at £51.05m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Nanoco Group being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:57:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 17.74 GBX.

The share price for Pearson ticker lookup code: LON:PSON has climbed 6.21% or 47.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 811.4 dipping to 718.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,056,721 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,299,089. The 52 week high for the share price is 909 equating to 149 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 412.08 which is a difference of 347.92 points. Pearson has a 20 day moving average of 765.02 and the 50 day MA at 745.57. The market cap now stands at £6,087.12m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:32:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 807.2 GBX.

The trading price for Pensana company symbol: LON:PRE has increased 7.43% or 10.4 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 155 while the low for the session was 145. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 215,724 with the daily average number around 830,086. The 52 week high price for the shares is 160 about 20 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 19.5 making a difference of 120.5 points. Pensana has a 20 SMA of 119.28 and the 50 day moving average of 111.46. The current market cap is £306.28m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pensana being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:30:44 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 150.4 GBX.