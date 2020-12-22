Market Risers: Morses Club, N4 Pharma, Nanoco Group, Northbridge Industrial Services

The share price for Morses Club with ticker code: LON:MCL has stepped up 4.44% or 1.93 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during this period. Range high for the period has seen 45.49 meanwhile the session low reached 43.1. The total volume traded so far comes to 164,882 with the daily average at 1,216,505. A 52 week share price high is 138 some 94.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 15 a difference of some 28.5 points. Morses Club has a 20 day moving average of 46.85 and also a 50 day SMA of 39.86. The market cap now stands at £59.62m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Morses Club being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:15:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 45.43 GBX.

Shares of N4 Pharma with EPIC code: LON:N4P has stepped up 5.03% or 0.4 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 8.38 dropping as low as 7.8. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,251,051 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 5,470,454. The 52 week high for the share price is 16 around 8.05 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2 a difference of some 5.95 points. N4 Pharma now has a 20 SMA of 8.57 and also a 50 day MA at 7.81. Market capitalisation is now £15.12m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for N4 Pharma being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:24:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8.35 GBX.

The stock price for Nanoco Group EPIC code: LON:NANO has gained 3.61% or 0.35 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the session. The high for the period has reached 10.28 and hitting a low of 9.69. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 87,908 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 620,938. The 52 week high price for the shares is 32.94 which comes in at 23.25 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 5.55 which is a variance of 4.14 points. Nanoco Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 10.44 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 10.81. The current market capitalisation is £30.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Nanoco Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:10:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.04 GBX.

The stock price for Northbridge Industrial Services EPIC code: LON:NBI has increased 3.63% or 3.25 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 92.75 and a low of 91. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 9,792 with the daily average number around 66,855. The 52 week high for the shares is 165 which is 75.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 62.16 which is a variance of 27.34 points. Northbridge Industrial Services now has a 20 SMA at 82.74 and also a 50 day moving average now of 75.73. The market capitalisation is now £25.88m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Northbridge Industrial Services being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:44:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 92.75 GBX.