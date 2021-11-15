Market Risers: Marshall Motor Holdings, Micro Focus International, Mysale Group, Nanoco Group

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings ticker code: LON:MMH has moved up 6.72% or 18 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 286 dropping as low as 270. The total volume traded so far comes to 11,175 while the average shares exchanged is 38,332. The 52 week high is 303.6 some 35.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 125 a difference of some 143 points. Marshall Motor Holdings now has a 20 moving average of 286.06 and now its 50 day moving average now of 262.01. The market capitalisation currently stands at £223.74m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marshall Motor Holdings being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:52:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 286 GBX.

Shares of Micro Focus International with company EPIC: LON:MCRO has gained 1.53% or 6.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the session. The periods high has already touched 413 dipping to 402.1. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 163,021 with the average number of shares traded daily being 781,934. The 52 week high is 596.2 which comes in at 192.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 239 making a difference of 165 points. Micro Focus International now has a 20 SMA of 388.89 and a 50 day moving average at 395.34. The current market cap is £1,372.51m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Micro Focus International being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:53:56 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 410.2 GBX.

The stock price for Mysale Group EPIC code: LON:MYSL has gained 9.92% or 0.65 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period so far is 7.2 dipping to 6.65. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 35,550 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 225,754. The 52 week high for the shares is 11 around 4.45 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 6.25 which is a difference of 0.3 points. Mysale Group has a 20 SMA of 8.01 and now a 50 day SMA of 7.96. The market capitalisation is now £68.49m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mysale Group being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:24:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7.2 GBX.

Shares of Nanoco Group with ticker code: LON:NANO has gained 10.62% or 2.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 26 while the low for the session was 22.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,544,515 with the daily average number around 374,629. A 52 week high for the stock is 30.9 some 8.3 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 8.2 a difference of some 14.4 points. Nanoco Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 21.88 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 20.86. The current market capitalisation is £76.42m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Nanoco Group being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:57:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 25 GBX.