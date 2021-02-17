Market Risers: Lookers, Open Orphan, Rio Tinto

The stock price for Lookers found using EPIC: LON:LOOK has climbed 6.55% or 2.55 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 42.33 while the low for the session was 38.05. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,314,477 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,433,771. A 52 week share price high is 52.6 about 13.65 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 10.54 a difference of some 28.41 points. Lookers now has a 20 moving average of 39.49 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 39.49. The market cap now stands at £161.91m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lookers being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1:58:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 41.5 GBX.

The trading price for Open Orphan EPIC code: LON:ORPH has moved up 6.18% or 1.76 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The period high has peaked at 31 and hitting a low of 28.13. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 2,475,091 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,638,813. A 52 week share price high is 32.45 which comes in at 3.95 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 4.72 a difference of some 23.78 points. Open Orphan now has a 20 moving average of 26.97 and a 50 day SMA of 26.02. The market cap now stands at £202.56m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Open Orphan being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:02:25 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 30.26 GBX.

Stock in Rio Tinto with ticker code: LON:RIO has stepped up 2.51% or 157 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 6553 and hitting a low of 6250. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,190,721 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,576,152. The 52 week high price for the shares is 6553 about 293 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 2954 is a variance of 3306 points. Rio Tinto now has a 20 moving average of 5909.71 and also a 50 day moving average at 5877.09. Market capitalisation for the company is £80,018.94m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rio Tinto being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:02:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 6417 GBX.