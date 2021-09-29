Market Risers: Lloyds Banking Group, NEXT, Northbridge Industrial Services

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group EPIC code: LON:LLOY has moved up 2.18% or 0.99 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period has seen 46.54 while the low for the session was 45.65. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 69,882,987 while the average shares exchanged is 161,318,826. The stock 52 week high is 50.56 about 5.06 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 25.6 is a variance of 19.9 points. Lloyds Banking Group has a 20 day moving average of 44.45 and now the 50 day MA at 45.37. This puts the market capitalisation now at £33,001.76m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lloyds Banking Group being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:06:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 46.49 GBX.

Stock in NEXT found using EPIC: LON:NXT has moved up 2.7% or 218 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 8408 and a low of 8246. The total volume traded so far comes to 212,871 with the average number of shares traded daily being 296,202. The 52 week high for the shares is 8408 amounting to 328 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 5534 is a variance of 2546 points. NEXT now has a 20 moving average of 8090.14 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 8064.43. The market cap now stands at £11,032.12m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:05:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8298 GBX.

The stock price for Northbridge Industrial Services company symbol: LON:NBI has stepped up 7.59% or 12.34 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 174.95 dipping to 169. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 34,468 with the daily average at 46,271. The 52 week high price for the shares is 174.95 amounting to 12.45 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 65 which is a difference of 97.5 points. Northbridge Industrial Services now has a 20 moving average of 151.85 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 128.24. This puts the market cap at £50.82m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Northbridge Industrial Services being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:58:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 174.84 GBX.