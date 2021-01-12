Market Risers: Kingfisher, Lloyds Banking Group, N4 Pharma

The share price for Kingfisher ticker code: LON:KGF has moved up 2.58% or 7.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 292.2 and hitting a low of 284.63. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,168,472 while the average shares exchanged is 8,298,505. The 52 week high for the shares is 326.2 equating to 46.7 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 101 a difference of some 178.5 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA at 279.03 with a 50 day moving average of 284.29. The market capitalisation currently stands at £6,048.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:52:54 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 286.7 GBX.

Stock in Lloyds Banking Group found using EPIC: LON:LLOY has climbed 2.13% or 0.77 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The high for the period has reached 37.08 dropping as low as 36.33. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 56,987,159 with the daily average number around 262,574,450. The 52 week high price for the shares is 60.06 which comes in at 23.89 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 23.59 which is a variance of 12.58 points. Lloyds Banking Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 37.24 with a 50 day MA at 36.35. The market capitalisation is now £26,160.84m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lloyds Banking Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:52:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 36.94 GBX.

The share price for N4 Pharma company symbol: LON:N4P has increased 4.76% or 0.4 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 9 while the low for the session was 8.1. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,696,042 with the daily average at 6,588,232. The 52 week high for the shares is 16 about 7.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2 a difference of some 6.4 points. N4 Pharma now has a 20 SMA at 8.63 and the 50 day moving average of 8.18. Market capitalisation is now £15.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for N4 Pharma being recorded at Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:44:27 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 8.8 GBX.