Market Risers: KEFI Gold and Copper, Kromek Group, Mysale Group

Stock in KEFI Gold and Copper ticker code: LON:KEFI has climbed 9.97% or 0.17 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive during this period. The period high was 1.88 and a low of 1.67. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 6,399,580 with the average number of shares traded daily being 20,590,301. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2.99 about 1.28 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.51 which is a difference of 1.2 points. KEFI Gold and Copper now has a 20 SMA at 2.24 and now the 50 day SMA of 2.33. The current market cap is £35.06m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Gold and Copper being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.88 GBX.

Shares of Kromek Group EPIC code: LON:KMK has increased 10.79% or 1.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. The periods high figure was 12.45 meanwhile the session low reached 11.1. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 721,702 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 5,065,239. The stock 52 week high is 28 some 16.87 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 7.66 a difference of some 3.47 points. Kromek Group has a 20 SMA of 12.99 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 12.51. Market capitalisation is now £42.47m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kromek Group being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:46:04 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 12.33 GBX.

Stock in Mysale Group ticker code: LON:MYSL has moved up 3.92% or 0.4 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 10.5 dipping to 10.3. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 101,657 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 774,758. The 52 week high is 13 amounting to 2.9 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.01 a difference of some 9.09 points. Mysale Group now has a 20 SMA at 10.89 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 8.26. The current market cap is £98.89m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mysale Group being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:58:44 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.5 GBX.