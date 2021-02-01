Market Risers: KEFI Gold and Copper, Kingfisher, Lookers, OnTheMarket

The trading price for KEFI Gold and Copper with company EPIC: LON:KEFI has climbed 9.33% or 0.17 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high has already touched 2.09 meanwhile the session low reached 1.84. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 28,278,147 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 17,702,118. A 52 week high for the stock is 2.99 which comes in at 1.11 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.51 a difference of some 1.37 points. KEFI Gold and Copper has a 20 day moving average of 2.05 and now a 50 day SMA of 1.92. The market cap now stands at £43.71m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Gold and Copper being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:34:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.05 GBX.

The share price for Kingfisher with ticker code: LON:KGF has gained 3.2% or 8.9 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 290.7 and a low of 277.3. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,727,418 while the average shares exchanged is 7,500,204. The 52 week high price for the shares is 326.2 amounting to 48.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 101 making a difference of 176.7 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 simple moving average of 280.91 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 278.17. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,048.86m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 286.6 GBX.

Shares of Lookers with ticker code: LON:LOOK has increased 3.54% or 1.4 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 42.95 meanwhile the session low reached 39.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,928,142 with the daily average number around 465,484. The 52 week high for the shares is 58 about 18.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 10.54 which is a difference of 28.96 points. Lookers has a 20 day moving average of 46.8 and now the 50 day moving average now at 46.8. This puts the market capitalisation now at £159.57m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lookers being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:35:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 40.9 GBX.

Stock in OnTheMarket with ticker code: LON:OTMP has increased 3.84% or 3.84 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 105 while the low for the session was 98.98. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 93,533 with the daily average at 39,468. The 52 week high price for the shares is 145 some 45 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 25.5 is a variance of 74.5 points. OnTheMarket now has a 20 moving average of 113.08 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 123.45. The market cap now stands at £74.79m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for OnTheMarket being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:26:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 103.84 GBX.