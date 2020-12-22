Market Risers: Jubilee Metals Group, Legal & General Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Marks and Spencer Group

Stock in Jubilee Metals Group ticker code: LON:JLP has moved up 3.76% or 0.41 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 11.5 meanwhile the session low reached 10.51. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 4,730,680 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 17,519,302. The 52 week high for the share price is 12.25 which comes in at 1.35 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1.85 which is a difference of 9.05 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA of 10.37 and a 50 day MA at 8.44. The current market cap is £239.00m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:37:25 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 11.31 GBX.

Shares in Legal & General Group with EPIC code: LON:LGEN has stepped up 2.27% or 5.52 points throughout the session so far. Traders are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 251.5 and a low of 244.6. The total volume traded so far comes to 3,156,398 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 23,246,994. The 52 week high is 320.5 equating to 77 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 138 which is a difference of 105.5 points. Legal & General Group has a 20 day moving average of 261.73 and also a 50 day MA at 232.26. Market capitalisation for the company is £14,859.23m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:42:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 249.02 GBX.

The trading price for Lloyds Banking Group company symbol: LON:LLOY has gained 3.84% or 1.29 points throughout the session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 35.19 dipping to 33.74. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 83,654,332 with the average number of shares traded daily being 299,547,863. The 52 week high for the share price is 64.51 some 30.93 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 23.59 a difference of some 9.99 points. Lloyds Banking Group has a 20 day moving average of 37.92 and now its 50 day moving average now at 33.65. Market capitalisation is now £24,698.11m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lloyds Banking Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:43:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 34.87 GBX.

The stock price for Marks and Spencer Group with company EPIC: LON:MKS has climbed 2.56% or 3.3 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 134.6 while the low for the session was 128.85. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,849,831 with the daily average number around 12,583,709. The 52 week high for the share price is 224 about 95.15 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 73.9 which is a difference of 54.95 points. Marks and Spencer Group now has a 20 moving average of 139.02 and also a 50 day MA at 120.1. The current market cap is £2,585.21m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:41:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 132.15 GBX.