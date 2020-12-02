Market Risers: Jubilee Metals Group, Kromek Group, London Stock Exchange Group, N4 Pharma

The share price for Jubilee Metals Group EPIC code: LON:JLP has moved up 4.35% or 0.37 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. Range high for the period so far is 8.8 and hitting a low of 8.37. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 4,166,317 with the daily average at 8,042,722. The 52 week high for the share price is 8.8 some 0.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.85 making a difference of 6.55 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 8.03 and also a 50 day moving average at 6.88. Market capitalisation is now £185.16m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:01:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8.77 GBX.

Shares of Kromek Group EPIC code: LON:KMK has moved up 3.98% or 0.45 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 11.9 dropping as low as 11.1. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,914,318 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,293,341. A 52 week share price high is 28 around 16.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 7.66 which is a variance of 3.64 points. Kromek Group now has a 20 moving average of 12.68 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 12.44. The market capitalisation currently stands at £40.49m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kromek Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:03:32 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 11.75 GBX.

Stock in London Stock Exchange Group with ticker code: LON:LSE has increased 1.63% or 130 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 8174 and hitting a low of 7970. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 173,891 with the daily average traded share volume around 744,797. A 52 week share price high is 9287.87 amounting to 1297.87 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 5300 which is a variance of 2690 points. London Stock Exchange Group now has a 20 moving average of 8360.65 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 8634. This puts the market cap at £28,539.92m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for London Stock Exchange Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8120 GBX.

The trading price for N4 Pharma company symbol: LON:N4P has risen 5% or 0.3 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 6.3 dropping as low as 5.75. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 361,429 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,516,648. The 52 week high price for the shares is 16 amounting to 10 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 2 a difference of some 4 points. N4 Pharma now has a 20 moving average of 6.92 and the 50 day moving average at 7. Market capitalisation for the company is £9.83m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for N4 Pharma being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:35:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6.3 GBX.