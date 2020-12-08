Market Risers: Johnson Matthey, KEFI Gold and Copper, Morses Club

The trading price for Johnson Matthey with EPIC code: LON:JMAT has stepped up 2.41% or 56 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 2386 while the low for the session was 2312. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 160,572 with the daily average at 905,625. The 52 week high for the share price is 3100.48 equating to 775.48 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1614 a difference of some 711 points. Johnson Matthey now has a 20 moving average of 2410.33 and the 50 day moving average of 2388.15. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,608.03m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Johnson Matthey being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2381 GBX.

The share price for KEFI Gold and Copper EPIC code: LON:KEFI has moved up 6.82% or 0.12 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 1.84 meanwhile the session low reached 1.71. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 17,878,231 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 22,679,381. A 52 week share price high is 2.99 which comes in at 1.3 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.51 making a difference of 1.18 points. KEFI Gold and Copper now has a 20 simple moving average of 1.74 and now its 50 day MA at 2.01. The market capitalisation is now £37.00m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Gold and Copper being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.8 GBX.

The stock price for Morses Club found using EPIC: LON:MCL has increased 4.41% or 2.1 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has reached 52.76 while the low for the session was 46.14. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 654,716 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,131,413. A 52 week share price high is 138 some 90.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 15 making a difference of 32.5 points. Morses Club has a 20 day moving average of 39.4 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 38.12. The current market capitalisation is £65.09m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Morses Club being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:01:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 49.6 GBX.