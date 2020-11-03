Market Risers: Ilika, KEFI Gold and Copper, Morses Club, Prudential

Shares of Ilika with company EPIC: LON:IKA has moved up 4.62% or 3.97 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 89.97 dipping to 85. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 48,686 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 160,016. The 52 week high price for the shares is 104 about 18 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 20 which is a variance of 66 points. Ilika now has a 20 simple moving average of 91.03 with a 50 day moving average now of 90. The current market capitalisation is £124.70m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ilika being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:01:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 89.97 GBX.

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper found using EPIC: LON:KEFI has stepped up 6.11% or 0.11 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 1.93 meanwhile the session low reached 1.72. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 9,118,750 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 22,990,152. The 52 week high is 2.99 about 1.19 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.51 is a variance of 1.29 points. KEFI Gold and Copper now has a 20 simple moving average of 2.26 and a 50 day moving average at 2.34. The current market cap is £35.82m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Gold and Copper being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:40:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.91 GBX.

Stock in Morses Club company symbol: LON:MCL has moved up 9.06% or 2.9 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 34.9 dipping to 31.7. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 75,003 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 238,541. A 52 week high for the stock is 138 which comes in at 106 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 15 a difference of some 17 points. Morses Club has a 20 SMA of 37.03 and now a 50 day moving average now at 45.94. The current market cap is £45.80m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Morses Club being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:27:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 34.9 GBX.

Shares in Prudential with ticker code: LON:PRU has risen 5.61% or 53.7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1012.5 and a low of 967.2. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2,158,774 with the daily average traded share volume around 6,281,462. A 52 week share price high is 1509 some 551.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 682.8 a difference of some 275 points. Prudential now has a 20 simple moving average of 1094.44 and also a 50 day moving average now of 1141.15. The market cap now stands at £26,389.44m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:43:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1011.5 GBX.