Market Risers: HSBC Holdings, JTC, Mysale Group

Stock in HSBC Holdings with company EPIC: LON:HSBA has gained 6.53% or 20.85 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during this period. The periods high figure was 342.2 and a low of 332.84. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 15,433,986 with the average number of shares traded daily being 31,251,743. The 52 week high price for the shares is 603.5 some 284.15 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 281.5 a difference of some 37.85 points. HSBC Holdings now has a 20 moving average of 311.52 and also a 50 day MA at 317.38. The market capitalisation is now £69,280.31m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for HSBC Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:09:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 340.2 GBX.

Stock in JTC found using EPIC: LON:JTC has stepped up 5.6% or 28 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 528 and hitting a low of 502. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 32,433 while the average shares exchanged is 134,023. The 52 week high for the share price is 530 which comes in at 30 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 280 a difference of some 220 points. JTC has a 20 SMA of 506.5 and the 50 day SMA of 491.67. The current market cap is £646.92m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for JTC being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:55:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 528 GBX.

The share price for Mysale Group found using EPIC: LON:MYSL has increased 4.75% or 0.48 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 10.48 and a low of 10.03. The total volume traded so far comes to 44,967 with the average number of shares traded daily being 958,024. A 52 week share price high is 13 which comes in at 3 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1.01 which is a variance of 8.99 points. Mysale Group now has a 20 SMA of 9.54 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 7.55. The market capitalisation currently stands at £98.69m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mysale Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:25:47 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.48 GBX.

