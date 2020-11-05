Market Risers: Gresham House Strategic, Inchcape, ITV, Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of Gresham House Strategic with ticker code: LON:GHS has climbed 10.5% or 103.47 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has already touched 1089.97 dipping to 988. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 16,829 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 3,432. The 52 week high for the share price is 1355 equating to 370 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 830 a difference of some 155 points. Gresham House Strategic has a 20 SMA of 987.63 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 988.69. The market capitalisation currently stands at £37.89m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Gresham House Strategic being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:01:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1088.47 GBX.

The trading price for Inchcape with ticker code: LON:INCH has stepped up 5.81% or 31 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 568.5 meanwhile the session low reached 538. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 256,628 with the daily average traded share volume around 823,161. The stock 52 week high is 725 about 191.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 400.2 is a variance of 133.3 points. Inchcape now has a 20 SMA at 498.4 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 480.8. The market capitalisation currently stands at £2,220.03m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Inchcape being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:01:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 564.5 GBX.

Shares of ITV found using EPIC: LON:ITV has gained 3.13% or 2.36 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 77.84 and hitting a low of 75.06. The total volume traded so far comes to 3,713,184 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 19,436,762. The 52 week high price for the shares is 165.9 about 90.54 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 50.06 which is a variance of 25.3 points. ITV has a 20 day moving average of 74.42 and now a 50 day MA at 69.34. The market capitalisation currently stands at £3,128.55m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:01:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 77.72 GBX.

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group with company EPIC: LON:JLP has stepped up 12% or 0.75 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. Range high for the period has seen 7.02 meanwhile the session low reached 6.19. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 5,140,311 with the daily average traded share volume around 5,728,330. The 52 week high price for the shares is 7.02 about 0.77 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.85 which is a difference of 4.4 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 6.42 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 6.01. The current market capitalisation is £147.88m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:01:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 7 GBX.