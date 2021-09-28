Market Risers: Glencore, Hargreaves Lansdown, Jarvis Securities

Shares of Glencore with company EPIC: LON:GLEN has stepped up 1.77% or 5.95 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 342.9 and a low of 336.45. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 20,271,179 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 47,746,413. The 52 week high for the shares is 375.8 some 39.25 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 150.59 a difference of some 185.96 points. Glencore has a 20 day moving average of 337.03 and also a 50 day MA at 331.13. The market capitalisation is now £45,612.12m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 342.5 GBX.

The stock price for Hargreaves Lansdown with company EPIC: LON:HL has stepped up 1.03% or 14.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period so far is 1417 and hitting a low of 1393.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 194,371 with the daily average traded share volume around 795,393. The 52 week high for the shares is 1796 some 394.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1323 which is a difference of 78.5 points. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 20 SMA of 1469.92 and a 50 day moving average of 1528.04. This puts the market capitalisation now at £6,715.17m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:30:32 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1416 GBX.

Shares of Jarvis Securities with company EPIC: LON:JIM has increased 5.72% or 15.9 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The period high was 294 while the low for the session was 285. The total volume traded so far comes to 13,809 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 31,765. The 52 week high for the shares is 368.9 which is 90.9 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 167.5 which is a variance of 110.5 points. Jarvis Securities now has a 20 moving average of 296.47 and also a 50 day SMA of 316.13. The market capitalisation is now £131.46m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jarvis Securities being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 12:39:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 293.9 GBX.