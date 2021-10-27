Market Risers: GlaxoSmithKline, GSTechnologies Ltd, J Sainsbury, National Grid

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline found using EPIC: LON:GSK has increased 1.07% or 15.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1486.2 dipping to 1422.4. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 4,150,859 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 7,517,710. A 52 week share price high is 1528.8 which is 94.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1190.8 is a variance of 243.4 points. GlaxoSmithKline now has a 20 simple moving average of 1411.44 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 1439.25. This puts the market capitalisation now at £72,940.16m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GlaxoSmithKline being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1449.6 GBX.

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd ticker lookup code: LON:GST has risen 17.5% or 0.42 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has already touched 3.1 and hitting a low of 2.17. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 37,035,240 with the daily average number around 20,782,108. The 52 week high is 4.5 which is 2.1 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.11 which is a variance of 2.29 points. GSTechnologies Ltd now has a 20 SMA of 1.98 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 1.63. Market capitalisation is now £40.42m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.82 GBX.

Shares of J Sainsbury with EPIC code: LON:SBRY has climbed 1.31% or 3.95 points throughout the session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. The period high was 306.6 and a low of 300.3. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,143,103 with the daily average number around 5,990,670. The 52 week high for the shares is 342 equating to 40.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 195.9 making a difference of 105.5 points. J Sainsbury now has a 20 SMA of 297.64 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 301.15. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,121.95m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for J Sainsbury being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:43 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 305.35 GBX.

Stock in National Grid company symbol: LON:NG has stepped up 1.29% or 11.9 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high has reached 937.8 and hitting a low of 922.9. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,256,843 while the average shares exchanged is 8,574,626. A 52 week share price high is 983.7 amounting to 60.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 805.4 is a variance of 117.4 points. National Grid now has a 20 SMA of 907.82 with a 50 day SMA of 936.02. The current market cap is £33,807.88m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for National Grid being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 934.7 GBX.