Market Risers: Fresnillo, Hargreaves Lansdown, Marks and Spencer Group, Marshall Motor Holdings

Shares of Fresnillo ticker code: LON:FRES has increased 2.39% or 20.6 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The period high was 888.6 and hitting a low of 872.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 454,912 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 941,860. The 52 week high for the shares is 1365.5 some 502.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 742.6 a difference of some 120.4 points. Fresnillo has a 20 SMA of 812.13 and now the 50 day moving average now of 828.63. This puts the market cap at £6,479.62m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:46:48 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 883.6 GBX.

Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown ticker code: LON:HL has increased 1.69% or 25.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1538.5 dipping to 1511.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 398,230 while the average shares exchanged is 1,086,928. The 52 week high for the share price is 1796 which comes in at 287.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1323 a difference of some 185.5 points. Hargreaves Lansdown now has a 20 SMA of 1449.74 with a 50 day SMA of 1475.22. The market cap now stands at £7,276.05m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:47:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1534 GBX.

The trading price for Marks and Spencer Group with EPIC code: LON:MKS has gained 1.6% or 2.9 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during the session. The period high was 185.4 and hitting a low of 181.42. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,002,506 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 7,619,136. The 52 week high is 194.75 around 13 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 86.45 making a difference of 95.3 points. Marks and Spencer Group has a 20 SMA of 186.06 with a 50 day SMA of 178.04. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,616.13m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:45:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 184.65 GBX.

The share price for Marshall Motor Holdings ticker code: LON:MMH has moved up 8.05% or 21 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high has reached 282 and a low of 258. The total volume traded so far comes to 30,935 with the daily average at 32,204. The 52 week high price for the shares is 282 equating to 21 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 125 which is a difference of 136 points. Marshall Motor Holdings now has a 20 SMA at 241.13 with a 50 day moving average now of 249.86. The market capitalisation is now £220.61m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marshall Motor Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:04:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 282 GBX.